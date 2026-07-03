Poacher arrested with 410 migratory birds in Balasore

BALASORE: The Forest department raided an island located off Kirtania coast in Balasore and arrested a poacher with 410 migratory waterfowls on Wednesday morning.

The accused is Kalicharan Mandal (22) of Chowmukh under Baliapal police limits. Forest personnel seized an engine-powered boat and a net from his possession. Four associates of Mandal managed to flee before the forest team reached the spot.

Baripada divisional forest officer (DFO) Pratik Prakash Indalkar said the raid was conducted based on credible intelligence regarding illegal hunting of migratory waterfowls in the sea. Acting on the tip-off, Jaleswar range officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Mohanty formed a special team. At about 4 am on Wednesday, the team caught the accused while he was trapping birds on the island.

At least 297 migratory birds recovered from Mandal were found alive. The rest 113 waterfowls had died after being trapped in the net. The live birds were released immediately. The birds comprised 221 black-headed gulls and 189 brown-headed gulls, said forest officials.

Veterinary doctors were called to the spot to conduct postmortem on the dead birds. The carcasses were later buried in the sand following the prescribed protocol.