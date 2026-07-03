Three arrested for killing woman in Ganjam over dispute linked to inter-caste marriage

BERHAMPUR: Gangapur police in Ganjam district on Thursday arrested a couple and their son for allegedly hacking a 55-year-old woman to death over a family dispute.

Police said accused Murali Pradhan (48), his wife Bini Pradhan (45), and their son Prince Pradhan (20) killed Bhasi Pradhan (46) of Palakasandha village near Pilipada on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bhanjanagar Deepak Kumar Mishra said the murder stemmed from objections raised by Bhasi’s family over frequent visits by Murali’s daughter and her husband to his house after she married outside her caste. The issue reportedly triggered a heated altercation between the two families three days ago.

On Wednesday, Bhasi had gone to a nearby field to graze goats along with her 22-year-old son Hina Pradhan. The three accused allegedly attacked the mother-son duo with an axe, knife, and bamboo sticks. Bhasi suffered critical injuries in the assault and died on the spot. Hina also sustained grievous injuries and was initially admitted to Aska hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The SDPO said police seized the weapons used in the crime. The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder, he added.