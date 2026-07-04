After a dry June, July starts with a bang in Odisha, rain deficit drops to 26 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: After a sluggish advance widened rainfall deficit through June, Odisha finally received much-needed relief as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal revived the southwest monsoon, bringing widespread rain across the state, slashing the deficit.
The state recorded a 130 mm rainfall surplus in the last 24 hours, with 16 districts reporting large excess rainfall of 60 per cent or more, eight recording excess showers of 20 per cent to 59 per cent and three receiving normal rainfall.
Despite the revival, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Nuapada continued to remain rain-deficient, recording deficits of 78 per cent, 72 per cent and 48 per cent respectively between Thursday and Friday morning. Weather experts, however, said the prevailing low-pressure system is likely to bring rainfall to these districts in the coming days.
The rainfall intensity was significant across several parts of the state. While one place recorded extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.5 mm, three received very heavy rainfall and nine witnessed heavy showers in the last 24 hours.
Ambabhona in Bargarh district topped the chart with 317 mm rainfall, followed by Balangir (147 mm), Kantamal (127.2 mm), Birmaharajpur (117 mm), Bhapur (110.3 mm), Tarbha (110 mm), Bijepur (105 mm), Burla (97.6 mm), Nimapada (92.6 mm), Belgaon (90.2 mm), Hirakud (90.1 mm), Kashipur (86.2 mm) and Tikarpada (85.2 mm).
The wet spell persisted through Friday with Chatrapur recording 83.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by Gopalpur (67.7 mm), Bargarh (54.2 mm), Nayagarh (53 mm), Jagatsinghpur (45.2 mm), Khurda (45 mm), Cuttack (44.4 mm) and Bhubaneswar (28.6 mm).
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coast continues to persist and is likely to become more marked within the next two days.
“It has strengthened the monsoon and parts of the state are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 7,” she said.
The regional meteorological centre warned of squally weather along and off the Odisha coast till July 7, with wind speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the next four days.
Odisha had ended June with a rainfall deficit of 47 per cent. However, widespread showers over the last two days have substantially narrowed the gap, with the cumulative shortfall now coming down to 26 per cent for the period between June 1 and July 3.
The rainfall has also started improving water levels in major reservoirs. According to the Water Resources department, Hirakud Dam recorded an inflow of 7,084 cusec against an outflow of 1,248 cusec at 2 pm on Friday. Officials said the situation remains under control and no gate of the dam has been opened so far.