After a dry June, July starts with a bang in Odisha, rain deficit drops to 26 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: After a sluggish advance widened rainfall deficit through June, Odisha finally received much-needed relief as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal revived the southwest monsoon, bringing widespread rain across the state, slashing the deficit.

The state recorded a 130 mm rainfall surplus in the last 24 hours, with 16 districts reporting large excess rainfall of 60 per cent or more, eight recording excess showers of 20 per cent to 59 per cent and three receiving normal rainfall.

Despite the revival, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Nuapada continued to remain rain-deficient, recording deficits of 78 per cent, 72 per cent and 48 per cent respectively between Thursday and Friday morning. Weather experts, however, said the prevailing low-pressure system is likely to bring rainfall to these districts in the coming days.

The rainfall intensity was significant across several parts of the state. While one place recorded extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.5 mm, three received very heavy rainfall and nine witnessed heavy showers in the last 24 hours.

Ambabhona in Bargarh district topped the chart with 317 mm rainfall, followed by Balangir (147 mm), Kantamal (127.2 mm), Birmaharajpur (117 mm), Bhapur (110.3 mm), Tarbha (110 mm), Bijepur (105 mm), Burla (97.6 mm), Nimapada (92.6 mm), Belgaon (90.2 mm), Hirakud (90.1 mm), Kashipur (86.2 mm) and Tikarpada (85.2 mm).