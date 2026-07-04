Ajit Kumar Shasany appointed as CUO Koraput vice-chancellor

BHUBANESWAR: Director of the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, Ajit Kumar Shasany has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput.

The appointment has been made by President Droupadi Murmu.

As per the official communication issued by the Ministry of Education, Shasany has been appointed for a term of five years.

Apart from the National Botanical Research Institute, he has also served as the director, ICAR-National Institute for Plant Biotechnology, New Delhi and chief scientist, Biotechnology Division, CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Lucknow.