Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT receives accreditation from NABL

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has been accorded the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for the period 2026-2030, becoming the first laboratory in the country to receive certification for wildlife forensic and veterinary testing.

With this certification, the laboratory’s test reports will now be accepted across the country, strengthening its role in wildlife disease diagnosis, forensic investigations and conservation efforts, CWH officials said. The centre is currently carrying out tests for EEHV, TB, anthrax, HS and haemoprotozoan diseases, among others. It also carries out gender and species identification from any bio-samples.

The CWH was established in 2002 by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, in collaboration with the state Forest department and OUAT. The laboratory has significantly expanded its activities and now serves not only Odisha but also neighbouring states. Its scientific reports have played a crucial role in the investigation and prosecution of wildlife crime cases.