Funeral rites of Christian convert in Odisha delayed by 26 hours as villagers deny cremation ground

BERHAMPUR: The last rites of a 65-year-old tribal man, a converted Christian, were delayed by over 26 hours in Rayagada district after villagers reportedly refused to allow his burial in the local cremation ground. The incident was reported from Gajigaon village under Rayagada block.

Left with no option due to lack of an alternative burial site, family members of the deceased, identified as Jakaka Dam, were forced to perform the elderly man’s final rites on their own agricultural land on Friday.

Sources said Jakaka had converted to Christianity around five years ago. He was undergoing treatment for an illness for the past few months and died around 8 am on Thursday.

According to his family, they intended to bury him at the village cremation ground in accordance with Christian customs. However, villagers allegedly opposed the burial, claiming that the cremation ground was meant exclusively for members of the Hindu tribal community who follow traditional customs. Besides, only cremations, not burials, were permitted there.