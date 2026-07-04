Monsoon rain hits Sambalpur where it hurts, SMC watches

SAMBALPUR: The season’s first major monsoon shower on Thursday evening presented a test for Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)’s preparedness as it brought large parts of Sambalpur and Burla to a standstill, exposing glaring deficiencies in the city’s stormwater drainage network.

Several roads were submerged under two to three feet of rainwater within minutes of the downpour, while storm water entered houses in low-lying localities and flooded underpasses, disrupting traffic and normal life. The widespread waterlogging once again renewed cocnerns over the delay in implementation of the comprehensive water drainage project announced nearly two years ago.

Among the worst-hit areas were Modipada Farm Road, Dhanupali, Laxmi Talkies Road, Pattanaikpada, Poddar Colony and the Khetrajpur railway station. Water also accumulated at Sakhipada Jagannath Colony underpass and along the stretch from Fraser Club to the old Municipal Girls’ School. In Ainthapali, the road leading to Remed remained submerged till morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and schoolchildren. Similarly, in Burla, several stretches of road in the town witnessed severe waterlogging.

Residents alleged that overflowing drains and rainwater entered houses. Overflowing drains and water entering residential areas have become an annual monsoon ordeal, they said. During the recent Sital Sasthi festival, the SMC claimed to have cleaned the drains but the picture on the ground was contrary to it. During a norwester-led rainfall last month, the city had witnessed a similar situation.