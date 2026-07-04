Odisha Agriculture dept signs MoUs with 4 state corporations to drive devpt

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment on Friday signed MoUs with four state corporations to drive development of agriculture and the farmers.

The corporations include Odisha Agro-Industrial Corporation (OAIC), Odisha Agriculture Promotion and Capital Investment Corporation Limited (APICOL), Odisha State Seed Corporation Limited (OSSC) and Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Limited (OSCDCL).

Speaking after the signing of the MoU at Lok Seva Bhawan on the day, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said the primary objective of the partnership with the OSSC is to further strengthen the seed production and supply framework in the state. Under this agreement, high-yielding and climate-resilient seed varieties will be introduced. In addition, joint training and capacity-building programmes will be organised for government officials and seed farmers, he added.

The deputy chief minister said that OAIC has set a target to procure 54,000 tonnes of fertilizers, 8,400 tractors, 1,200 power tillers, and other agricultural equipment during the year. Besides, the corporation aims to implement 6,240 electric-powered lift irrigation points and 1,200 shallow tube well projects under the ‘Jalanidhi’ scheme. It has also set a target to sell horticulture materials worth approximately Rs 24 crore.

Singh Deo said APICOL aims to establish 1,659 commercial enterprises with a targeted capital investment subsidy (CIS) of Rs 330 crore in 2026-27. The corporation has also made a provision of Rs 300 crore for the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) and Rs 30 crore for financial assistance for cold storages, he added. Besides, as per the agreement, the OSCDCL will undertake a hybrid cashew replantation programme on 500 hectares of land to strengthen cashew cultivation this year.