Odisha doctors' strike forces Kandhamal family to travel 60 km with body for postmortem examination

PHULBANI/UMERKOTE/JEYPORE/BHAWANIPATNA/ANGUL: Amid the ongoing strike by government doctors across the state, a grieving family in Kandhamal district was reportedly forced to transport the body of a 60-year-old man for nearly 60 km for postmortem examination.

Pusara Pradhan of Nedinaju village under Gadaguda gram panchayat in G Udayagiri block reportedly drowned in a pond on Wednesday evening. Family members rescued him and took him to G Udayagiri community health centre (CHC) where he was declared dead.

However, owing to the ongoing agitation by doctors, the mandatory postmortem examination could not be conducted at the CHC, forcing the family to keep the body at the hospital overnight.

Amid drizzling rain on Thursday morning, Pusara’s family members sent his body in an arranged vehicle to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Phulbani, around 60 km from G Udaygiri, for autopsy. Along with Gadaguda sarpanch Pushpalata Pradhan and villagers, they later reached Phulbani DHH and completed the necessary postmortem formalities.

Villagers said the unexpected journey and transportation expenses further compounded the hardship of the poor family. Sarpanch Pushpalata urged the state government to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services during the agitation and extend financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Police said the exact cause of the elderly man’s death would be ascertained after the postmortem report is received.