Odisha signs MoC with IHI Corp, ACME for Rs 67,000 cr green energy and infra projects

BHUBANESWAR: A day after bagging India’s largest FDI in metallurgy sector, the state government on Friday signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with IHI Corporation and ACME Group for a cumulative investment of Rs 67,000 crore to promote collaboration in clean energy, advanced manufacturing and industrial development.

The MoC was signed during Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s interaction with a Japanese business delegation at Lok Seva Bhawan here. Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain was present.

IHI and ACME will jointly set up three projects in Odisha, generating employment opportunities for around 7,000 people. The projects include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia plant at Gopalpur-Tata SEZ with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and employment potential of 3,400, along with an associated jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure involving an additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Besides, a 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project at Paradip has been proposed with an investment of Rs 34,000 crore and employment potential of 3,600, along with a methanol facility involving Rs 12,000 crore and creating 600 jobs. Majhi highlighted the state’s vision to establish one of the country’s largest green hydrogen ecosystems. “After yesterday’s $11 billion agreement with Middle East investors, today’s partnership with our Far East friend Japan will further brighten the state’s industrial sector,” he said.

Stating that Odisha has so far approved 12 major green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, attracting over Rs 2 lakh crore investment and creating more than 36,000 jobs, the chief minister said two green industrial corridors are being developed covering Paradip, Kendrapara and Gopalpur, which will make Odisha, the ‘Steel Capital of India’ and a global leader in green steel production.