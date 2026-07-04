Odisha's Podampeta declared prohibited zone after concrete house collapses in sea

BERHAMPUR: A house in Podampeta under Ganjam block collapsed in the sea on Friday, prompting the district administration to declare the coastal village a prohibited zone.

According to locals, the concrete structure was washed away by powerful waves in the morning, heightening fears among villagers. Following the incident, Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan declared Podampeta a prohibited area and directed local administrative officials to visit the coastal erosion-prone village to take stock of the situation.

Accordingly, Ganjam tehsildar Sukant Mishra along with the local revenue inspector and Humma police reached the village and sealed it. Barricades were erected to restrict public entry to Podampeta.

Sources said continued coastal erosion along Ganjam coast has intensified, placing 17 low-lying villages including Podampeta under imminent threat as the advancing sea continues to consume land and destroy property.

Villagers said the sea was nearly one kilometre away from Podampeta a few years ago. However, relentless erosion has steadily pushed the shoreline inland, reaching the outskirts of Podampeta and swallowing vast stretches of land.