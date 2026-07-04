Odisha's Podampeta declared prohibited zone after concrete house collapses in sea

BERHAMPUR: A house in Podampeta under Ganjam block collapsed in the sea on Friday, prompting the district administration to declare the coastal village a prohibited zone.
According to locals, the concrete structure was washed away by powerful waves in the morning, heightening fears among villagers. Following the incident, Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan declared Podampeta a prohibited area and directed local administrative officials to visit the coastal erosion-prone village to take stock of the situation.
Accordingly, Ganjam tehsildar Sukant Mishra along with the local revenue inspector and Humma police reached the village and sealed it. Barricades were erected to restrict public entry to Podampeta.
Sources said continued coastal erosion along Ganjam coast has intensified, placing 17 low-lying villages including Podampeta under imminent threat as the advancing sea continues to consume land and destroy property.
Villagers said the sea was nearly one kilometre away from Podampeta a few years ago. However, relentless erosion has steadily pushed the shoreline inland, reaching the outskirts of Podampeta and swallowing vast stretches of land.
The village, once home to around 500 houses, has witnessed extensive land loss over the years. Today, only a few scattered houses remain as most families living along the vulnerable coastline have been forced to relocate.
According to local surveys, nine villages under Palibandha panchayat and seven in neighbouring Ramagada are facing the growing threat of coastal erosion, inundation and loss of habitation.
Residents of the affected villages demanded immediate intervention from the state government, seeking relief and coastal protection measures to arrest the advancing sea. They also threatened to launch an agitation if concrete steps were not taken to protect the coastline and safeguard their livelihoods.
Meanwhile, Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak shot off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking immediate financial assistance and technical measures to prevent further coastal erosion and protect the vulnerable villages from the advancing sea.