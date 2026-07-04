Orissa High Court HC slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on state for delay in filing appeal

CUTTACK: Holding that routine bureaucratic file movement cannot justify an inordinate delay in approaching the court, the Orissa High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman refused to condone a 333-day delay by the state government in filing a writ appeal against an order directing regularisation of a retired nominal muster roll (NMR) employee and imposed the fine.

The bench dismissed both the application seeking condonation of delay and the writ appeal, observing that the government had failed to establish any sufficient cause for the prolonged delay instead of stipulated 30 days.

“The stand taken... does not disclose any sufficient/good cause. The state authorities have not explained with material particulars the delay in filing the writ appeal,” the bench said.

The appeal challenged a February 12, 2025 order of a single judge directing the regularisation of retired fitter mechanic Ratnakar Swain, who had served in the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation wing for more than 41 years after joining on December 16, 1980.