22 districts get excess rains as monsoon gap narrows in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Intense rain induced by a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha, reducing the state’s rainfall deficit even as the government remained on alert amid forecasts of more heavy rain in the coming days.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 26.5 mm in the last 24 hours against a normal of 9.4 mm, registering a massive 182 per cent departure from normal and significantly narrowing the seasonal shortfall.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next three days, leaving monsoon active across the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the state government said it is closely monitoring the situation as widespread rainfall activity continues. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) remains on round-the-clock alert and is coordinating with district emergency operation centres to deal with any eventuality.

While the flood situation remains under control, the Water Resources department is keeping a close watch on river systems and upper catchment areas in view of the forecast of more rain over the coming days.

On Saturday, seven places witnessed very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) while 19 stations recorded heavy showers (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm). Sohela in Bargarh district received the highest rainfall of 202 mm, followed by Ganjam (145.4 mm), Barpali (145 mm), Chatrapur (134.6 mm), Bijepur (126 mm), Salebhata (122 mm) and Purushottampur (115.6 mm) between Friday and Saturday morning.