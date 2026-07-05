22 districts get excess rains as monsoon gap narrows in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Intense rain induced by a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha, reducing the state’s rainfall deficit even as the government remained on alert amid forecasts of more heavy rain in the coming days.
The state recorded an average rainfall of 26.5 mm in the last 24 hours against a normal of 9.4 mm, registering a massive 182 per cent departure from normal and significantly narrowing the seasonal shortfall.
The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next three days, leaving monsoon active across the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, the state government said it is closely monitoring the situation as widespread rainfall activity continues. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) remains on round-the-clock alert and is coordinating with district emergency operation centres to deal with any eventuality.
While the flood situation remains under control, the Water Resources department is keeping a close watch on river systems and upper catchment areas in view of the forecast of more rain over the coming days.
On Saturday, seven places witnessed very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) while 19 stations recorded heavy showers (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm). Sohela in Bargarh district received the highest rainfall of 202 mm, followed by Ganjam (145.4 mm), Barpali (145 mm), Chatrapur (134.6 mm), Bijepur (126 mm), Salebhata (122 mm) and Purushottampur (115.6 mm) between Friday and Saturday morning.
The regional meteorological centre said 22 districts experienced large excess rainfall in the last 24 hours while three recorded excess rainfall, one normal rainfall, three deficient and one large deficient.
Koraput recorded 69.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by Balangir with 67 mm and Sonepur with 52 mm. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 45.6 mm and 32.4 mm rainfall respectively during the period.
The widespread rain brought much-needed relief from the monsoon deficit. The rainfall shortfall in the state has now narrowed to 18 per cent between June 1 and July 4, with Odisha receiving 202.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 247.4 mm.
Weather experts said the low pressure area is drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal and strengthening the monsoon flow, resulting in excess to large excess rainfall over parts of the state.
With rain-related events reported in the last 24 hours, fire services personnel attended around 43 emergency calls across the state.
The incidents included tree falls, road blockages and de-watering operations in districts such as Jajpur, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Angul, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Balangir.