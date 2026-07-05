CS reviews prep for V-P’s arrival in Odisha on July 9

BHUBANESWAR: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 9, during which he will formally launch the national rollout of the letter of authorisation (LoA) for Indian-flagged vessels engaged in high seas fishing.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework for deep-sea fishing operations and promoting sustainable exploitation of marine resources. During the day-long visit, the V-P will also attend the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research at Jatni in Khurda district.

Chief secretary Anu Garg on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess arrangements for the V-P’s programmes. The chief secretary directed all departments to ensure seamless coordination and timely completion of assigned responsibilities.

She emphasised foolproof security, efficient traffic management, fire safety, sanitation, road maintenance, medical and ambulance services and strict adherence to protocol to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.