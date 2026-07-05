Low reservoir level of Indravati and looming El Nino brings kharif worries for farmers in ayacut

BHAWANIPATNA: as the threat of an El Nino-induced rainfall deficit looms large and water level in Indravati reservoir below last year’s mark, farmers in the command area of Odisha’s largest irrigation project have a growing unease about the prospects of the ongoing kharif season.

The Indravati reservoir has a full reservoir level of 642 metre and a dead storage level of 625 metre. As on date, the live storage level stands at 628.52 m, about 15.31 per cent of capacity and lower than the 628.65 m recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Since the closure of rabi irrigation on May 17, hydel power generation has been an average of 250 MW to meet power demand, with the discharged water flowing into the Hati river in the Tel basin and eventually into the Mahanadi system.

On May 17, the reservoir level stood at 631 m or 31.03 pc of capacity. Power generation over the last six weeks has since brought it down to 628.52 m. The falling storage level has raised concerns among farmers dependent on the project, which irrigates around 1.18 lakh hectare across the region.

Activist and farmer Sesadeva Behera warned that any significant monsoon deficit arising out of El Nino conditions could severely affect cultivation in the ayacut area.

“There is an urgent need for prudent water governance by the Indravati project authorities and the Water Resources Department so that the interests of farmers are not sacrificed for power generation,” he said.