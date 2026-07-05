MDM stopped in Odisha's school, show-cause to three teachers

JAGATSINGHPUR: A dispute over handing of the charge to the in-charge headmistress has left government primary school without midday meal (MDM) for around a week in Doval under Balikuda block.

In response, the block education officer (BEO) has issued show-cause notices to three teachers and withheld their salaries for the month of June.

BEO Biswambar Mallick served showcause notices to in-charge headmistress Pranati Rout and two assistant teachers of the school, Manaswini Mohanty and Anita Khatua. Their salaries have been withheld for negligence of duty. Sources said headmaster of the school was transferred around a year ago.