Odisha CM invites state’s Padma awardees to Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday invited all Padma awardees from Odisha to participate in this year’s annual Rath Yatra in Puri.

Describing the festival as a celebration of the state’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, Majhi personally wrote to all Padma awardees, requesting their presence. In his letters, he praised their contributions to the nation and society, noting that their achievements have brought pride to Odisha and continue to inspire future generations.

Describing the Rath Yatra as a unique symbol of Odisha’s culture and spiritual traditions, the chief minister said the centuries-old festival embodies the timeless values of devotion, compassion and universal brotherhood. Every year, millions of devotees gather at Puri to witness the divine journey of Lord Jagannath and seek His blessings, he noted.

In his letter to eminent litterateur Pratibha Ray, Majhi said presence of eminent personalities like her would add dignity and joy to the sacred occasion. He also appealed to all Padma awardees to join in offering prayers to Lord Jagannath for the prosperity of Odisha and the welfare of its people. As of 2026, a total of 87 eminent personalities from Odisha have been honored with Padma awards since its inception.