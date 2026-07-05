Odisha completes RoR correction for over 4,700 acre of Shree Jagannath temple land

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has completed the correction of land records for over 4,713 acre of the Shree Jagannath temple land in Khurda district, ensuring accurate ownership records and stronger legal protection.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management department, a total of 796 land accounts (khatas) covering 4,728.357 acre belonging to Lord Jagannath were identified across various tehsils of the district. Of these, the record of rights (RoR) has been successfully corrected for 785 khatas covering 4,713.225 acre.

The exercise was carried out following directions from the state government to rectify land records where temple lands were either recorded in the name of intermediaries (Marfatdars) or required updating to reflect the deity’s ownership.

The achievement was reviewed at a meeting chaired by additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Arabinda Kumar Padhee.