Odisha launches statewide crackdown on unfit vehicles after Baripada tragedy

BHUBANESWAR: Day after the tragic road accident in Baripada, which claimed two lives and left four others injured, the government has launched a massive statewide crackdown against non-compliant transport vehicles.
The accident took place on Friday after a speeding truck ploughed into a crowd, which had gathered at a mishap site on the NH. The earlier accident involved a timber-laden truck that had overturned on the highway.
Investigation revealed both the vehicles were operating without valid fitness certificates, posing a grave risk to public safety and road users.
Viewing the matter with utmost seriousness, Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena directed all RTOs and additional/assistant RTOs to carry out continuous special enforcement drives within their respective jurisdictions to detect vehicles plying without valid fitness certificate, permit and insurance.
He instructed the Transport department officials to prepare a list of vehicles with expired documents directly from the VAHAN portal and take action.
The authorities have been asked to pay special attention to identify mechanically unfit vehicles operating in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.