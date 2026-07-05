Odisha launches statewide crackdown on unfit vehicles after Baripada tragedy

BHUBANESWAR: Day after the tragic road accident in Baripada, which claimed two lives and left four others injured, the government has launched a massive statewide crackdown against non-compliant transport vehicles.

The accident took place on Friday after a speeding truck ploughed into a crowd, which had gathered at a mishap site on the NH. The earlier accident involved a timber-laden truck that had overturned on the highway.

Investigation revealed both the vehicles were operating without valid fitness certificates, posing a grave risk to public safety and road users.