OMSA puts protest on hold as Odisha govt agrees to examine demands

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors under Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) suspended their ongoing strike on Saturday following the state government’s announcement of forming a high-power committee to look into their demands.

After a marathon meeting with OMSA representatives, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the discussions were fruitful. Detailed discussion was held on OMSA’s 10-point charter of demands.

“A high-power committee headed by the Finance secretary has been formed to study the demands and suggest measures for their implementation in phases,” the minister said.

The members of the panel include additional chief secretary, General Administration department, Health secretary and Law secretary. The first meeting will be held on July 22. During the meeting, OMSA representatives will make a detailed presentation on their demands, Mahaling said.

OMSA president Dr Kishore Chandra Misra also reiterated that discussions were fruitful. “We will present our demands before the committee and hope that our key demands will be resolved. The minister and the Health secretary have also assured us that several issues related to doctors’ working conditions will be addressed at the earliest,” he said.