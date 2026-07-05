Plan to set up resort close to Similipal dropped, affidavits filed to NGT reveal

Meanwhile, the affidavit filed by the state government and the divisional forest officer of Baripada states that the forest department had no knowledge of, did not participate in, and was never consulted regarding any site visits conducted by DIPA, IPICOL or the hotel. It further clarified that no forest or environmental clearance has been granted for any commercial activity on the land.

Earlier, the eastern zone bench of NGT had passed an interim status quo order restraining IDCO, IPICOL, DIPA and the hotel from undertaking any construction or related activity on the disputed land. The Tribunal also directed the district magistrate and SP of Mayurbhanj to ensure that no construction is carried out until further orders.

Appearing for the applicant, advocate Akash Sharma argued that the respondents’ own affidavits establish that a commercial project had indeed been explored, and that the Tribunal’s preventive intervention was necessary to protect the ecologically sensitive Similipal landscape.