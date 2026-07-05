Revised seniority list of OAS stayed by Odisha HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has stayed the operation of a revised seniority list of Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Group-A (Junior Branch) officers, observing that direct recruits who entered service in 2016 after a recruitment process initiated in 2011 had made out a prima facie case for interim protection in their challenge to being placed below promotee officers.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the interim order on July 1 while hearing a batch of writ appeals filed by direct recruits against a May 5 judgment of a single judge.

The single judge had declined to interfere with the state government’s November 15, 2021 decision revising the gradation list by placing promotees, who joined OAS Group-A (JB) in 2015, above direct recruits appointed in 2016, holding that the date of appointment was the determining factor for seniority.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination was advertised on November 17, 2011. Although the appellants participated in that recruitment, litigation delayed completion of the selection process and they were appointed only in 2016. Meanwhile, vacancies of subsequent years were filled through promotion and those officers joined the cadre in 2015.

The bench noted that an earlier draft gradation list had ranked the direct recruits above the promotees by treating them as belonging to the 2011 recruitment year.