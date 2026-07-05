Six killed in accidents across three districts in a day

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: At least six persons, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed in separate road accidents in Kandhamal, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj districts in the past 24 hours.

Three youths from Nabarangpur district were killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident near Mahasingh bridge under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district late on Friday night. The accident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm, when the trio was travelling on a motorcycle from Baliguda towards Mahasingh. Police suspect a private bus rammed the motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Initially, the victims could not be identified as they were not local residents. Police recovered an Aadhaar card from one of the victims, leading to the identification of one of the deceased, following which the other two were also identified. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a private bus, going from Kalahandi to Bhubaneswar, was the only vehicle that had passed through the spot around the time of the accident. Police have launched efforts to trace and seize the bus. Police suspect they may have consumed alcohol before the mishap, though they said the exact cause would be established only after a detailed investigation. The bodies were sent for postmortem.