Water release from Hirakud delayed amid deficit rainfall

SAMBALPUR: Although monsoon has already gained pace in the state, the deficit rainfall in the upper catchment of Mahanadi river has delayed release of the season’s first floodwater from the Hirakud dam, raising concerns over irrigation, industrial use and drinking water crisis.

Last year, the sluice gates of the dam had been opened on July 6. The delay this year comes amid a sharp decline in the reservoir’s water level compared to last year. As per sources, the water level in the reservoir by June this year stood at 600 feet as compared to 612 feet during the corresponding period last year.

The low storage has prompted authorities concerned to be cautious with water management. Official said to conserve water, they have curtailed the release to the power channel, leading to reduction in hydropower generation at the Burla and Chipilima power stations. “Priority is being given to maintaining adequate storage for irrigation and drinking water rather than maximising electricity generation,” they said.

Till Saturday morning, the water level stood at 601.23 ft. The average inflow was 39,666 cusec and outflow 1,745 cusec with only 1,485 cusec water for irrigation and 260 cusec for industries. Only around 5,077 cusec water was released to the power channel once post afternoon. The situation has been the same for the last one week.