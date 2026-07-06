Celebrate Rath Yatra as per scriptures, ISKCON urged

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the controversy surrounding celebration of Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath on random dates by ISKCON, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has urged the organisation to observe these festivals in conformity with the scriptures and traditions.

In a letter to the chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC) Madhusevita Dasa Prabhu, the Gajapati expressed concern over deviations in observance of Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra, particularly by ISKCON temples outside India.

Referring to the scholars’ meeting held in this regard in Bhubaneswar in March last year, besides the opinions of Shankaracharyas and Vaishnavacharyas and citings in the Skanda Purana, he stated that the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath should be celebrated on Jyestha Poornima tithi and Rath Yatra is a nine-day festival commencing on Asadha Sukla Paksha Dvitiya Tithi.

“The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has firmly stated that while it is permissible to adapt or modify the manner of celebrating these sacred Yatras on the basis of “desh-kala-patra nyaya”, it is not permissible under any circumstances to alter the tithi of the Yatras,” he underlined.

The Gajapati said the opinion of the scholars was approved by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and also forwarded to Govardhana Dasa Prabhu, the then GBC chairman.

In his letter dated October 19, 2025, the GBC chairman had stated that Snana Yatra will be celebrated only on Jyestha Poornima Tithi in all ISKCON temples around the world. He had said that Rath Yatra in ISKCON temples in India will be held only during the nine-day period commencing from Asadha Shukla Paksha Dvitiya Tithi.