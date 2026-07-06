DNA report probes body of a person after two years of investigation in Udala area

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: A DNA test conducted more than two years after an unidentified body was recovered from an abandoned well in Maryubhanj’s Udala area has enabled the CB-CID to crack a blind murder case and arrest two persons.

The deceased was identified as Juburaj Singh of Sukhua Sahi village under Udala police station. Although the murder took place in February 2024, his identity was established on June 29 through DNA profiling after matching his DNA with that of his son.

A total of three accused, including a child in conflict with law (CCL), were apprehended on July 2. While Sangauramohan Singh and Narahari Singh, of Banasahi (Dugudha) village under Udala police limits, were produced before the SDJM court in Udala the same day, the CCL was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Baripada on July 3. The investigation revealed that the accused suspected Juburaj of practising witchcraft and believed he was responsible for the death of a child in their village.