Excess rainfall pushes Odisha into 4 per cent surplus

BHUBANESWAR: The heavy to extremely heavy rainfall which lashed Odisha in the past few days under the impact of the weather system over Bay of Bengal not just eliminated the rain deficit but also pushed the state into a four per cent surplus, between June 1 to July 5.

On Sunday, the weather system intensified into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts, and moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 7 km/ph, laying over the same region, about 40 km south of Balasore, 50 km north-northeast of Chandbali and 70 km southwest of Digha.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast between Chandbali and Digha close to Balasore during next 12 hours. It is expected to continue to move west-northwestwards, across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours. Under the influence of the system, the monsoon remained active and triggered extremely heavy rainfall in nine places, very heavy showers in 47 places and heavy rainfall in 64 stations in the last 24 hours.

Khajuripada in Kandhamal recorded the maximum rainfall of 276 mm, followed by Turekela 264 mm, Phulbani 224.4 mm, Phiringia 223.6 mm, G Udayagiri 220 mm, Tikabali 217 mm, Titilagarh 205.4 mm and Chakapada 204.6 mm.