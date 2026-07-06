Hearse not available, Odisha woman’s body carried home on motorcycle

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Glaring deficiencies in rural healthcare infrastructure were laid bare in Jharsuguda’s Laikera block after the family of a woman was forced to transport her body home on a motorcycle due to absence of a hearse at Mundrajore community health centre (CHC) on Sunday.

The incident took place in Udiapali village under Bhatlaida panchayat. Jamuna Chhatria (48), who was not keeping well for the past few weeks, was rushed to Mundrajore CHC in the wee hours of Sunday after her condition deteriorated suddenly. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Following her death, her husband Naresh Kisan reportedly approached the CHC authorities seeking a hearse to transport her body to their village.

Family members claimed the CHC staff cited unavailability of a hearse or an ambulance. Left with no alternative after waiting for assistance, Naresh placed his wife’s body on a motorcycle and returned to Udiapali village.

“I did not get an ambulance or a hearse. Though I tried to arrange an auto-rickshaw, the driver of the three-wheeler demanded Rs 5,000. Since I didn’t have the money, I decided to take my wife’s body home on a bike,” Naresh said.