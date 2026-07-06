Hearse not available, Odisha woman’s body carried home on motorcycle

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Glaring deficiencies in rural healthcare infrastructure were laid bare in Jharsuguda’s Laikera block after the family of a woman was forced to transport her body home on a motorcycle due to absence of a hearse at Mundrajore community health centre (CHC) on Sunday.
The incident took place in Udiapali village under Bhatlaida panchayat. Jamuna Chhatria (48), who was not keeping well for the past few weeks, was rushed to Mundrajore CHC in the wee hours of Sunday after her condition deteriorated suddenly. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Following her death, her husband Naresh Kisan reportedly approached the CHC authorities seeking a hearse to transport her body to their village.
Family members claimed the CHC staff cited unavailability of a hearse or an ambulance. Left with no alternative after waiting for assistance, Naresh placed his wife’s body on a motorcycle and returned to Udiapali village.
“I did not get an ambulance or a hearse. Though I tried to arrange an auto-rickshaw, the driver of the three-wheeler demanded Rs 5,000. Since I didn’t have the money, I decided to take my wife’s body home on a bike,” Naresh said.
The incident triggered public outrage with villagers alleging absence of basic transport facilities at the CHC. They said the district administration should immediately provide a hearse at Mundrajore CHC to prevent such incidents from happening again.
Jharsuguda chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Shakti Prakash Padhi said after the woman’s death, the attending doctor advised her family to conduct a postmortem examination. However, the family refused the autopsy and left after submitting a written undertaking. “An alternative vehicle had been arranged for them. But by the time it reached the hospital, they had already left.”
Admitting that the CHC lacked a hearse, Padhi said, “I will personally visit the health centre to investigate the matter. If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken.”
Later in the day, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy visited Udiapali village and met the bereaved family. He said, “The family refused the postmortem due to social stigma and could not arrange transport in time. The situation should have been handled more sensitively and was avoidable. I have asked the district administration to ensure that the woman’s funeral is conducted with dignity and extend all necessary support to the bereaved family.”