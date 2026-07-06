IIC death: Police officers demand high-level probe

CUTTACK: A day after Chauliaganj inspector in-charge (IIC) Beauty Mohanty was found hanging in the restroom of the police station, the Odisha Police Officers’ Association on Sunday raised concerns over work pressure and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Addressing mediapersons, association president Asit Kumar Jena said, “A high-level probe should be ordered by the DGP and report submitted within 30 days. It should not be considered simply a UD case as it is a case of a gazetted police officer. The investigation report should be made public so that such incidents do not recur in future.”

The association raised concern over the work pressure in the police force, alleging that officers were not getting enough leaves due to severe workload.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has seized two mobile phones belonging to Mohanty including the one containing her Closed User Group (CUG) number and sent it to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examination. Police have also sought the call detail records (CDR) from the telecom service providers concerned, hoping to find some information regarding her suicide.