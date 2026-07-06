KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta gets AAPI award

BHUBANESWAR: Noted educationist and founder of KIIT, KIMS and KISS, Achyuta Samanta has been conferred the prestigious AAPI award for his social work and promoting Indo-US partnership.

Samanta was felicitated with the award by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), one of the oldest and largest organisations of physicians of Indian origin in the United States, representing more than 120,000 Indian-origin doctors.

AAPI president Amit Chakrabarty presented him the award in presence of 3,000 physicians, at their annual convention ‘AAPICON 2026’ and AAPI’s 44th Congress held at Tampa in Florida, USA from July 2 to 5.

The award was a recognition of Samanta’s outstanding social service, visionary philanthropy, transformational humanitarian initiatives, exemplary support to AAPI during the Global Health Summit 2026 and his significant contribution towards strengthening Indo-US partnership, organisers said.

The association also lauded Samanta for his lifelong dedication to social service and his unwavering commitment to uplifting the underprivileged through education, healthcare and humanitarian initiatives.

Samanta also appealed to AAPI physicians to dedicate a few days every month to providing healthcare services in India. The AAPI has expressed its support and assured that its member doctors would endeavour to spend seven to 15 days every month offering medical consultation and healthcare services in India, he said.