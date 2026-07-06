Minor among three held for Odisha car driver’s murder

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Sunday arrested two persons and detained a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 39-year-old driver whose body was found near Muchbahal medical road in Belpahar area.

The accused are Anil Kishan (33) and Dillip Kishan (26) of Muchbahal, besides the 17-year-old juvenile. Police said the trio killed Surjan Kumar, a native of Gumla district in Jharkhand who was working as a car driver and residing at Muchbahal.

Surjan’s body was recovered near Muchbahal medical road on Friday morning. After the recovery, Belpahar police registered a case under section 103(1) of the BNS and formed a special team to conduct a probe.

Investigation revealed that on Wednesday night, Surjan was consuming liquor when an altercation reportedly broke out with the accused over a long-standing personal dispute. During the fight, the accused trio allegedly attacked him with a stone and a wooden stick, causing fatal injuries, before fleeing the spot.

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of technical evidence, CCTV footage, witness statements and other leads developed during investigation. The stone and wooden stick allegedly used in the offence have been recovered and seized for forensic examination.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said, “The efforts of the investigating team led to the detection of this blind murder case within 36 hours. Scientific and technical evidence were used to crack the case. The charge-sheet will be filed after completion of forensic and other legal formalities and further investigation is underway.”