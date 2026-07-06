Odisha state open university launches Anveshan centre

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) marked its 11th foundation day on Saturday by inaugurating ‘Anveshan: Centre for Advanced Vocational Growth’ and launching a certificate course on self-healthcare and Wellness.

The newly-established centre aims to serve as a hub for vocational education, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration, offering training and certification in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.

On the occasion, four MoUs were signed with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Odisha Knowledge Corporation Limited (OKCL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) and DAMITS to promote academic collaboration, research, digital learning, internships and workforce development.

OSOU vice-chancellor Prof Shyam Sundar Pattnaik said, “The university also plans to launch an AI-empowered teacher initiative, strengthen digital literacy and encourage the AVGC sector to boost innovation and employment.”

Registrar Chittaranjan Sahu presented the university’s annual report, highlighting progress in academic expansion, digital learning, research, examination reforms and community outreach.