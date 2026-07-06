OSA push for development of public libraries in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: The Odisha Society of America (OSA) renewed its push for the development of public libraries in the state, calling for a modern, integrated system to promote reading culture and drive socio-economic development.

Addressing a virtual seminar on ‘Public Library Development in Odisha’ held at Minneapolis in the Unites States on Saturday, chair of OSA Public Library Initiative Ajaya K Mohanty said the initiative seeks to develop model public libraries that can serve as templates for similar institutions at the district and block levels with support from the government or private organisations. He noted that strong public library systems have played a key role in the socio-economic development of many advanced economies.

Highlighting the state’s shortcomings, senior OSA member Nishikant Sahoo said, “Odisha continues to lag behind neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in promoting reading culture and developing public library infrastructure. Although the Odisha Public Libraries Act was enacted in 2001, it is yet to be implemented effectively.”

He criticised the state government’s decision to spend substantial funds on distributing one crore copies of a revised edition of the ‘Lakshmi Purana’ instead of investing in public libraries.

Professor emeritus of mechanical engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and senior OSA member Debendra Kumar Das urged the organisation to support the revival of the 129-year-old Diamond Jubilee Public Library in Kendrapara. Established in 1897 during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria, the library houses nearly 15,000 books in English, Odia, Hindi and Bengali. It also preserves a visitors’ register containing remarks by eminent personalities, including poet Radhanath Ray and former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

The seminar was attended by members of the Odia diaspora from the United States, Canada and England, as well as participants from New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Kendrapara.