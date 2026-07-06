Poor field support affects certified paddy seed sales in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite a belated monsoon and the peak of the kharif sowing season, the state’s certified paddy seed distribution has remained far below the recommended level, raising concerns over seed quality, crop productivity and the effectiveness of the state’s seed supply system.

The Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) has sold only about 1.22 lakh quintals of certified paddy seeds compared to 1.45 lakh quintals during the corresponding period last year. Although the corporation has programmed sale of 1.65 lakh quintals during the current kharif season, the target itself falls well short of the state’s actual requirement.

Paddy being cultivated over nearly 37 lakh hectares during this kharif season, the state’s seeds requirement is estimated at 10 lakh quintals at an average seed rate of 30 kg per hectare. With the recommended seed replacement rate (SRR) of 35 per cent, the state should ideally use about 3.5 lakh quintals of certified seed. Even if OSSC achieves its programmed sale, the SRR would reach only 16.5 per cent, less than half the prescribed level.

Sources in OSSC attributed the decline in certified seed sales to inadequate government support and poor cooperation from field-level agriculture officials. They alleged that private seed traders have gained increasing influence, with insufficient promotion of certified seeds through the official distribution network.