Rainwater floods railway tunnel in Odisha, four workers rescued

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: At least four workers were reportedly trapped inside an under-construction railway tunnel at Adenigarh in Harbhanga block of Boudh district after rainwater entered the structure following four days of incessant rainfall.

Villagers said the four workers were engaged in construction work when rainwater entered the tunnel, trapping them inside on Saturday night. They were reportedly rescued in the wee hours of Sunday.

Boudh SP Kuldeep Meena said on being informed, a team from Harbhanga police station reached the spot. However, police did not find anyone inside the tunnel. The trapped workers had been rescued by then. “It took around 45 minutes for the police team to reach the tunnel. But there was nobody inside the tunnel when the team reached the spot,” he said.

Railway sources also denied that there was anybody inside the tunnel. Because of the continuous rains, no work was going on inside the tunnel and there was no worker inside, a railway official said and added that the construction work will resume after the rain stops.

“Owing to continuous heavy rainfall over the past 30 hours, water ingress has been observed at the Khurda end of Tunnel-4 near Adenigarh village. The rainwater is flowing through the tunnel’s side drains and is being safely discharged. However, there has been no damage to any machinery,” a railway release said.