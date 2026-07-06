Under-construction NH caves in at several places in Odisha after rains

JAGATSINGHPUR: The under-construction stretch of National Highway-55 between Cuttack and Nuagaon in Jagatsinghpur has come under scrutiny after several portions of the road collapsed following incessant rainfall for the past five days.

According to reports, a major portion of the highway stretch near Purohitpur village under Jagatsinghpur municipality caved-in on Saturday after overnight rain. The damaged stretch, measuring nearly 50 feet, disrupted vehicular movement and forced many commuters to avoid the road due to safety concerns.

Videos of the damaged section went viral on social media, with people questioning how such a major infrastructure project could suffer extensive damage before completion.

Local residents alleged that the cave-in was caused by the use of substandard construction materials, inadequate soil compaction, insufficient rolling, and the absence of proper protective structures. They claimed that crusher dust, gypsum, and soil were used in the embankment without adequate strengthening measures such as retaining or protection walls. Heavy rainfall reportedly washed away these materials, leading to the collapse of several portions of the road.

Sources said continuous rainfall over the past five days across different parts of Jagatsinghpur district has exposed the poor condition of the ongoing highway project. Nearly 25 locations along the highway have reportedly witnessed cave-ins, breaches, or embankment failures, casting doubts over the quality of the construction work.