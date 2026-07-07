34 Andhra fishing vessels stranded near Aryapalli

BERHAMPUR: Rough sea conditions have left more than 34 fishing trawlers and boats from Andhra Pradesh stranded near Aryapalli jetty in Ganjam district since Sunday night.

Sources said a large number of fishermen are on board the vessels and have been unable to return to their home ports due to the dangerous sea conditions. With wind speeds continuing to increase, the sea has become even more turbulent.

The Ganjam administration has directed the stranded fishermen to take shelter at Gopalpur Port until the weather improves. The Indian Coast Guard and Aryapalli Marine police are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating the rescue operations. While some trawlers have already reached the port, efforts are underway to bring the remaining vessels ashore.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said rescue operations are continuing and all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded fishermen and their trawlers.