BJD alleges large-scale voter deletion in 49 Assembly segments

BHUBANESWAR: The SIR exercise in the state has triggered a major political row with the BJD alleging that in 49 Assembly constituencies, the deletion of names of voters have been more than 15,000.

According to the BJD, the highest 27,653 voters’ names have been struck off the list in Malkangiri Assembly constituency followed by Sanakhemundi and Choudwar-Cuttack constituencies where names of 24,622 and 23,828 have been deleted. Loisingha, Mahanga, Kantabanji, Padampur, Titlagarh and Chikiti constituencies follow with deletion of more than 20,000 voters’ names from the list.

Senior vice-president of the BJD Debi Prasad Mishra said more than 19,000 voters have also been excluded from the electoral roll in Chitrakonda, Digapahandi, Niali, and Cuttack Sadar constituencies. Besides, names of more than 10,000 have been deleted in total 125 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Mishra said as one-month time for raising objections, scrutiny and corrections have commenced after publication of the draft electoral roll on July 5, the party will again approach the Election Commission of India for adopting a transparent process and not to delete the name any eligible voter.