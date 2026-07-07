Budhabalanga rising, flood fear in Baripada

BARIPADA: Flood fear has surfaced in Baripada town with water level rising in Budhabalanga river on Monday due to incessant rain since the last three days.

Madhuban, Kalimandir Sahi, Sabar Sahi, Lalbazaar, Sungadia, wards 7 and 8 under Baripada municipality are likely to be affected if the showers continue. Budhabalanga in spate could send its tributaries Jarali, Sarali and Sukhojoda swelling.

Budhabalanga receives water from upper catchments and Similipal forest. At 12 noon, its water level was 22.94 metre against warning level of 29.70 metre at Astia.

Similarly, Gangahar river was flowing at 37.40 metre against the danger level 40 metre at Balimunduli and Subarnarekha river was at 4.18 metre against the warning level at 9.45 metre at Rajghat in Balasore.

Due to heavy rain, communication between Karanjia and Anandapur in Keonjhar remains snapped after a bridge was washed away at Kantei in Thakurmunda. A similar situation unfolded in Udala when residents of eight GPs were cut off from Balasore district after the temporary Jamughat bridge at Kainsari village was washed away by Deo river.

District emergency office sources said there is no threat of flood in Mayurbhanj. Water in all river systems are running below the warning level.