Malkangiri loses 10% voters; 2.07 lakh struck off in Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: While the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral roll has revealed the exclusion of 20.13 lakh voters across the state, Malkangiri appears to have been the worst affected with at least 10 per cent of its electors removed from the revised list.

Four other districts of Cuttack, Balangir, Nayagarh and Ganjam have witnessed exclusion to the tune of around 7 per cent. The removal of the names from the draft roll notified by the Election Commission has been attributed to ASDD (absent, shifted and deceased/duplicate).

As per districtwise figures, with 10.25 pc, Malkangiri has recorded the highest percentage of voter deletions in the SIR. Against 4,62,171 electors in the pre-SIR roll, the district now has 4,14,816 voters in the draft roll as 47,355 names have been deleted in the preliminary enumeration exercise.

Cuttack has witnessed a voter-share drop by 7.44 pc followed by Balangir at 7.39 pc, Nayagarh 7.11 pc and Ganjam at 6.92 pc.

Among top 10 districts with highest eliminations, Jajpur and Kandhamal recorded 6.83 pc each while Gajapati marked 6.76 pc deletions followed by 6.74 pc in Jagatsinghpur and 6.72 pc in Sambalpur.

In absolute terms, however, Ganjam, the home turf of former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, has recorded the highest number of deleted voters at 2,07,624, followed by Cuttack at 1,55,164, Mayurbhanj at 1,11,267, Jajpur at 1,05,014 and Balangir at 99,258.

On the other hand, the newly-created Bhubaneswar election district has recorded the lowest deletion rate at 2.51 pc, followed by Nuapada at 3.33 pc, Subarnapur 4.06 pc, Boudh 4.13 pc and Deogarh 4.50 pc.