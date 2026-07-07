Monsoon brings nesting birds to Odisha's Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: With the onset of the monsoon, thousands of resident birds have started arriving in the mangrove forests of Bhitarkanika National Park here for their annual nesting and breeding season.

Forest officials said the recent rains have transformed Bhitarkanika into a thriving heronry, providing ideal nesting conditions and an abundant food supply for several iconic bird species. More than 10 species of resident birds have already arrived to build nests and lay eggs. Among the prominent nesting species are the Open-billed Stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Bhitarkanika Manas Kumar Das said large flocks of birds have started nesting in the mangrove forests at Mathadia, Durgaprasaddia and Laxmiprasaddiha within the park. The monsoon season provides ideal breeding conditions as fresh rainwater and overflowing rivers and creeks ensure an abundant supply of fish, snails and other aquatic life required to feed hatchlings.