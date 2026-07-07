Odisha CM reviews Rath Yatra plans, seeks seamless coordination for festival

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed officials to ensure flawless coordination among all departments for smooth and safe conduct of Rath Yatra.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Puri Town Hall, Majhi said the Rath Yatra was not merely an administrative exercise but a sacred responsibility involving millions of devotees across India and abroad. He urged officials, employees and servitors to discharge their duties with a spirit of dedication and service to Lord Jagannath.

“The combined wisdom, experience and commitment of all stakeholders, coupled with proper coordination, will ensure an error-free Rath Yatra,” the chief minister said, adding that the festival is closely watched across the world and every effort must be made to provide devotees with a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience.

Majhi reviewed arrangements relating to security, crowd management, healthcare, sanitation, drinking water supply, transport and traffic regulation. He said arrangements have been made for extensive police deployment while all essential civic services had been put in place. Drawing on lessons from the past two years, he asked departments to maintain close coordination and ensure continuous monitoring of all arrangements.

The chief minister also emphasised on timely dissemination of information to devotees through FM radio, television, official websites and social media platforms. Real-time updates on rituals, traffic diversions and other public advisories would help minimise inconvenience and prevent misinformation.