Odisha liquor outlet sealed after women stage protest at grievance hearing meeting

JEYPORE: A country liquor outlet at Kundura in Koraput was sealed after hundreds of women staged a determined protest during the district-level public grievance hearing on Monday.

Women from several panchayats under Kundura block assembled at the grievance redressal programme attended by the district collector, demanding an immediate ban on sale of liquor in the area. They alleged that rampant liquor trade was fuelling domestic violence, social unrest and financial distress in their villages.

The protesters remained seated on the block premises for nearly two hours and insisted that they would leave only after the district administration accompanied them to the liquor outlet and shut it down.

After the grievance hearing concluded, the women reportedly surrounded collector Manoj Satyawan and SP Rohit Verma, reiterating that they would not allow them to leave until the liquor outlet was closed. The protesters also blocked the road for a brief period, raising slogans in support of total prohibition in the block.