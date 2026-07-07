One dies as heavy rains pound Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Heavy rains battered Sambalpur in the last 24 hours, leaving one person dead and triggering widespread flooding in several parts of the district.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Suresh Chandra Maharana of Dhankuda. Sources said Maharana was crossing Bagdihi culvert with a friend when he was reportedly swept away on Sunday night. His body was recovered on Monday. Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said financial assistance would be provided to the deceased’s family as per government norms.

Due to heavy rains, large parts of Sambalpur city were inundated, prompting the administration to launch rescue operations in low-lying localities. The worst-hit areas included Gopalmal, Danipali, Daldalipada, Keuntapada, Poddar Colony, Charbhati and Malipada where rainwater reportedly entered houses.

Major roads, including those near Sambalpur railway station, Ainthapali, Jail chowk near Panchgocchia remained submerged for several hours, severely affecting vehicular movement.

Rescue operations were launched in the wee hours of Monday. Around 50 people were rescued from Mandaliapada and shifted to the flood shelter at Samaleswari College. Similarly, 216 people were rescued from Pilakandeipada and accommodated at the primary school relief centre. The administration also arranged cooked meals each for the affected residents.

Bondar and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner Rehan Khatri visited the affected areas to assess the situation and oversee relief measures. Police teams also visited the vulnerable localities and extended assistance to the affected residents.