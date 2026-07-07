Portion of railway embankment of Khurda-Balangir line washed away

BERHAMPUR: Heavy rains washed away nearly 10 metres of the railway embankment near tunnel no. 7 of the under-construction Khurda-Balangir line in Boudh district on Monday, leaving the track formation hanging in the air and flooding nearby villages.

According to local reports, rainwater flowing from the nearby hills entered the construction zone with great force and eroded the entire soil base beneath the railway embankment. An electricity pole located near the site was also uprooted by the strong current.

The overflowing water entered nearby villages and created a flood-like situation, affecting normal life in the surrounding area. Residents said the sudden increase in water level caused panic as water spread to low-lying parts of the villages close to the railway alignment.