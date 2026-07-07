Rayagada mob attack victim identifies accused in parade

BERHAMPUR: The test identification (TI) parade of the accused involved in the mob violence case at Kalyansingpur in Rayagada was conducted at Bissam Cuttack sub-jail on Monday.

The TI parade was conducted for around 24 accused before First Class Judicial Magistrate Pooja Jain. The victim from Surat in Gujarat reportedly identified the accused. During the proceedings, she also gave a statement before the magistrate, recounting the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

Bissam Cuttack SDPO Santosini Oram and other officials were present during the identification process.