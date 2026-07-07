Rayagada mob attack victim identifies accused in parade

BERHAMPUR: The test identification (TI) parade of the accused involved in the mob violence case at Kalyansingpur in Rayagada was conducted at Bissam Cuttack sub-jail on Monday.
The TI parade was conducted for around 24 accused before First Class Judicial Magistrate Pooja Jain. The victim from Surat in Gujarat reportedly identified the accused. During the proceedings, she also gave a statement before the magistrate, recounting the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.
Bissam Cuttack SDPO Santosini Oram and other officials were present during the identification process.
Two days ago, Kalyansingpur police had arrested two more accused including the alleged mastermind in the mob assault triggered by child-lifter rumours in Kalyansinghpur block. The two accused are Bhajaran Naik (48), the alleged main conspirator, and Rajesh Ullaka (47).
While Naik is a resident of Duripadar in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi, Ullaka belongs to Katikinal under Dhamunipanga panchayat in Kalyansinghpur. Police said Naik played a key role in spreading the rumours of child-lifting that led to the mob attack on the woman and her male colleague from Azadpur in Delhi on June 16.
The total number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to 24. Kalyansinghpur IIC Ajit Parida said investigation is continuing and police have intensified patrolling in the area to maintain law and order.