Truck overturns as part of NH-55 caves in; FIR filed against officials

JAGATSINGHPUR: A truck overturned on National Highway-55 near Jogadhari in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday evening after a portion of the road caved in, exposing the poor quality of work.

The mishap occurred days after cave-ins and cracks appeared on the highway at several places following incessant rainfall.

Truck owner Narendra Parida of Maderahat alleged that his vehicle had halted briefly near Jogadhari and overturned after the road suddenly gave way when it resumed its journey.

Residents said continuous rainfall has caused cave-ins and cracks at nearly 25 locations along the newly constructed bypass between Mangalpur and Jogadhari. The bypass passes through densely populated villages such as Purohitpur, Thakurpatana and Khersa.

Villagers alleged that despite repeated complaints to site engineers, district officials and the local MLA, no repair work has been undertaken. They demanded immediate restoration of the damaged stretches and early completion of the remaining highway work.