Truck overturns as part of NH-55 caves in; FIR filed against officials

JAGATSINGHPUR: A truck overturned on National Highway-55 near Jogadhari in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday evening after a portion of the road caved in, exposing the poor quality of work.
The mishap occurred days after cave-ins and cracks appeared on the highway at several places following incessant rainfall.
Truck owner Narendra Parida of Maderahat alleged that his vehicle had halted briefly near Jogadhari and overturned after the road suddenly gave way when it resumed its journey.
Residents said continuous rainfall has caused cave-ins and cracks at nearly 25 locations along the newly constructed bypass between Mangalpur and Jogadhari. The bypass passes through densely populated villages such as Purohitpur, Thakurpatana and Khersa.
Villagers alleged that despite repeated complaints to site engineers, district officials and the local MLA, no repair work has been undertaken. They demanded immediate restoration of the damaged stretches and early completion of the remaining highway work.
Severe waterlogging has also been reported in wards 17 and 18 of Jagatsinghpur Municipality due to the absence of adequate drainage system after construction of the highway.
Local MLA Amarendra Das urged higher authorities to intervene and repair the damaged road without delay.
Assistant executive engineer of National Highways, Jagatsinghpur, Sekhar Samal said complaints regarding cave-ins and rain cuts had been received and necessary steps were being taken to repair the affected portions.
Meanwhile, sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai lodged an FIR against superintending engineer Adarsh Panigrahi, assistant executive engineer Samal and ARSS project manager Kishore Parida over the alleged substandard execution of the project.
IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Susant Kumar Sahoo said police registered a case under sections 318(2), 285 and 3(5) of the BNS read with section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and launched an investigation.