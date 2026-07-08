34 Andhra Pradesh trawlers escorted to safety, 30 fishermen rescued off Odisha coast

PARADIP/BERHAMPUR : At least 30 fishermen were rescued and 34 fishing trawlers escorted to safety after rough weather left them stranded off the Odisha coast on Tuesday, prompting coordinated rescue operations by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), state Marine police and administration of Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Off the Ganjam coast, multiple fishing trawlers, mostly from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, encountered turbulent seas and strong winds while fishing. Several vessels suffered engine failures, making it difficult for them to return to shore.

With sea conditions deteriorating, the Ganjam district administration allowed 34 fishing trawlers to take shelter at Gopalpur Port.

In a separate operation off the Aryapalli-Gopalpur coast, the Coast Guard, assisted by the Marine police, rescued 20 fishermen stranded aboard two trawlers that had been disabled by rough seas. The rescued fishermen underwent medical examinations after being brought ashore.

Authorities advised fishermen to strictly adhere to weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department before venturing into the sea.

In another rescue operation, the Coast Guard assisted 10 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh after their fishing vessel developed an engine failure and drifted into deep waters off the Puri coast.

The distressed vessel’s crew was first taken aboard another Andhra Pradesh fishing boat, IFB Simhadri Apna. Carrying all 20 fishermen, the vessel was then escorted safely to Paradip Harbour by Coast Guard Ship C-426.