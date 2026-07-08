Dead leopard entangled in snare found atop tree in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: An adult male leopard was found dead atop a tree with a snare attached to its carcass near Jarada village under Kabisuryanagar block in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Local residents spotted the carcass hanging from a tree in the morning and raised an alarm. On being informed, senior forest officials led by RCCF Vishwanath Neelannavar, Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokkar and Khallikote ACF Dibya Shankar Behera reached the spot for investigation. The dead leopard was subsequently brought down from the tree.

Although the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, circumstantial evidence suggests that the leopard died after being trapped in a snare laid by miscreants, said Vishwanath. “The leopard might have climbed the tree after getting trapped in the snare and later succumbed. The snare was found entangled around the carcass,” he added.

Khokkar said the snare may have been laid by poachers to hunt wild boars and other animals, but the leopard got trapped in it. Autopsy was conducted on the carcass by a veterinary team as per the standard operating procedure. The exact cause of the animal’s death would be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives.

“A case has been registered in Khallikote forest range, and an inquiry launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the leopard’s death. Strict action will be taken against wildlife offenders involved in illegal hunting activities,” the DFO said.