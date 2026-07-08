Gajapati halts animation film on Mahaprabhu

PURI: The release of an animation film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ has been put on hold after Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, raised objections to its content.

The film, produced by Bhubaneswar-based M/S Ele Animation Pvt. Ltd, was slated for release on July 10. It was screened at the auditorium of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration office in the presence of members of the Jagannath Cult Propagation and Preaching Sub-committee. The producer and directors of the film were also present during the screening.

Following the screening, the Gajapati said the film contained several imaginary incidents that were not in keeping with the religious traditions associated with Lord Jagannath. While welcoming efforts to make films on Shree Jagannath, he said such productions should be based on the deity’s religious history and widely accepted legends.

Observing that the film requires changes, the Puri king directed the producers to recast its content before its release. The producer assured the temple authorities that necessary corrections would be made.

The revised version of the film will be screened again before members of the temple body for review, the Gajapati told mediapersons.